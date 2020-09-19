NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;39;NNW;1;83%

Binghamton;Clear;39;NNE;10;64%

Buffalo;Clear;45;NNE;2;67%

Central Park;Clear;54;N;8;38%

Dansville;Cloudy;42;S;5;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;45;NNE;3;74%

East Hampton;Clear;52;N;15;47%

Elmira;Clear;36;SW;5;89%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;54;N;21;41%

Fort Drum;Clear;35;Calm;0;82%

Fulton;Mostly clear;44;NE;5;57%

Glens Falls;Clear;35;Calm;0;90%

Islip;Partly cloudy;54;N;5;47%

Ithaca;Clear;40;NE;5;67%

Jamestown;Clear;41;N;5;70%

Massena;Clear;40;NW;3;73%

Montauk;Clear;55;N;15;50%

Montgomery;Clear;40;Calm;0;79%

Monticello;Clear;33;NW;2;90%

New York;Mostly clear;54;N;8;38%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;54;N;20;39%

New York Lga;Clear;56;N;14;40%

Newburgh;Clear;48;NE;9;57%

Niagara Falls;Clear;45;N;3;68%

Ogdensburg;Clear;36;Calm;0;86%

Penn (Yan);Clear;41;ESE;1;64%

Plattsburgh;Clear;43;WNW;7;62%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;41;Calm;0;73%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;70%

Rome;Clear;36;Calm;0;75%

Saranac Lake;Clear;23;Calm;0;87%

Shirley;Mostly clear;54;N;15;43%

Syracuse;Clear;40;NNW;3;76%

Watertown;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;88%

Wellsville;Clear;38;NNW;3;79%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;52;N;17;50%

White Plains;Clear;48;NNW;15;47%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather