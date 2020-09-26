NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;57;S;1;97%

Binghamton;Clear;59;S;3;86%

Buffalo;Clear;61;S;2;79%

Central Park;Cloudy;66;N;3;81%

Dansville;Clear;56;SSE;7;83%

Dunkirk;Clear;60;SSE;4;84%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;99%

Elmira;Clear;51;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Fort Drum;Clear;59;SE;12;88%

Fulton;Clear;61;SE;5;89%

Glens Falls;Showers;51;Calm;0;94%

Islip;Cloudy;62;S;2;98%

Ithaca;Clear;60;SSE;8;83%

Jamestown;Clear;57;S;6;89%

Massena;Clear;46;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Fog;51;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;51;SW;1;97%

New York;Cloudy;66;N;3;81%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;63;SSW;8;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;68;SSW;7;75%

Newburgh;Fog;59;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;61;S;2;82%

Ogdensburg;Clear;48;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;61;SW;3;75%

Plattsburgh;Clear;50;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Clear;57;SSW;6;93%

Rome;Clear;57;ESE;5;86%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;65;S;3;90%

Syracuse;Clear;59;ESE;5;86%

Watertown;Clear;52;ENE;5;96%

Wellsville;Clear;58;SSE;3;83%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;62;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Fog;62;Calm;0;96%

_____

