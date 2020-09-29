NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;65;S;3;94%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;67;S;13;84%
Buffalo;Showers;63;WSW;8;78%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;68;N;3;83%
Dansville;Cloudy;74;SE;9;63%
Dunkirk;Showers;62;W;6;84%
East Hampton;Cloudy;64;S;3;100%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;74;S;14;70%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;67;S;7;90%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;S;22;71%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;70%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;65;S;5;90%
Islip;Mostly clear;67;SSE;2;94%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;80%
Jamestown;Cloudy;54;W;14;93%
Massena;Partly cloudy;71;S;12;70%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;100%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;6;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;63;SSE;2;97%
New York;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;83%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;68;S;9;93%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;70;S;7;81%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;7;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;61;WSW;7;83%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;77%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;73;S;13;65%
Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;66;SSE;13;86%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;65;SE;5;90%
Rochester;Showers;66;W;22;83%
Rome;Partly cloudy;71;E;8;72%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;14;77%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;86%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;16;66%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;74;S;14;66%
Wellsville;Showers;67;SSW;9;78%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;S;5;100%
White Plains;Cloudy;64;SSE;5;96%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather