NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;60;NNW;1;91%

Binghamton;Showers;51;NW;6;96%

Buffalo;Rain;56;W;3;81%

Central Park;Rain;70;N;5;100%

Dansville;Rain;54;ESE;3;92%

Dunkirk;Showers;55;SSW;3;84%

East Hampton;Cloudy;70;S;14;96%

Elmira;Showers;54;SW;5;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;72;S;22;90%

Fort Drum;Rain;54;NNW;7;93%

Fulton;Rain;56;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Rain;58;NW;7;97%

Islip;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;98%

Ithaca;Rain;54;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Showers;49;W;8;92%

Massena;Rain;55;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Showers;72;SSE;8;93%

Montgomery;Showers;70;S;7;93%

Monticello;Rain;62;SSW;2;99%

New York;Rain;70;N;5;100%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;71;SSE;20;93%

New York Lga;Rain;72;S;15;90%

Newburgh;Cloudy;72;S;14;100%

Niagara Falls;Showers;55;SW;3;83%

Ogdensburg;Showers;55;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Rain;54;SW;6;92%

Plattsburgh;Rain;55;NW;7;93%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;90%

Rochester;Rain;54;SSW;6;92%

Rome;Rain;55;NW;3;89%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;49;E;3;100%

Shirley;Showers;72;SSE;18;87%

Syracuse;Rain;56;NW;6;93%

Watertown;Showers;55;N;5;92%

Wellsville;Rain;49;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;70;S;15;96%

White Plains;Showers;70;SSE;13;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather