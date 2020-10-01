NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;54;SSW;3;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;54;SSW;8;69%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;5;74%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;62;N;6;69%

Dansville;Cloudy;58;S;7;61%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;56;SW;7;80%

East Hampton;Clear;64;WSW;7;69%

Elmira;Rain;60;WSW;12;61%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;64;SW;10;64%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;53;SSW;10;85%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;54;S;6;89%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;5;83%

Islip;Mostly clear;63;SW;4;72%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;57;S;9;66%

Jamestown;Showers;51;SW;15;82%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;8;89%

Montauk;Clear;66;SW;10;64%

Montgomery;Clear;54;SSW;9;82%

Monticello;Mostly clear;47;SW;2;93%

New York;Partly cloudy;62;N;6;69%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;62;SW;17;72%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;65;SSW;13;55%

Newburgh;Clear;59;WSW;7;71%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;5;80%

Ogdensburg;Rain;54;SSW;13;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;59;SW;12;61%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;S;6;68%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;60;S;3;66%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;52;WSW;8;89%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;17;69%

Shirley;Clear;66;SSW;9;60%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;8;71%

Watertown;Cloudy;58;SSW;14;77%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;51;SW;9;79%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;65;SW;10;65%

White Plains;Mostly clear;61;N;5;62%

