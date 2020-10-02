NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;1;100%

Binghamton;Clear;48;S;3;86%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;S;2;82%

Central Park;Cloudy;62;W;3;55%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;45;SE;5;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;86%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Cloudy;43;NW;5;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;65;NW;5;58%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;48;S;7;92%

Fulton;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;88%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;85%

Islip;Cloudy;60;NW;2;76%

Ithaca;Cloudy;42;E;3;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;6;93%

Massena;Fog;40;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Showers;51;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Showers;46;NW;1;96%

New York;Cloudy;62;W;3;55%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;64;NNW;10;46%

New York Lga;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;39%

Newburgh;Showers;55;Calm;0;71%

Niagara Falls;Rain;51;SSW;2;82%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;48;SW;7;86%

Plattsburgh;Clear;50;W;6;82%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;54;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Rome;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;89%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;63;NW;5;69%

Syracuse;Clear;47;Calm;0;83%

Watertown;Mostly clear;48;SE;5;92%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;40;SW;6;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;58;W;3;66%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather