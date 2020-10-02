NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;1;100%
Binghamton;Clear;48;S;3;86%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;S;2;82%
Central Park;Cloudy;62;W;3;55%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;45;SE;5;85%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;86%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Cloudy;43;NW;5;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;65;NW;5;58%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;48;S;7;92%
Fulton;Mostly clear;43;Calm;0;88%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;85%
Islip;Cloudy;60;NW;2;76%
Ithaca;Cloudy;42;E;3;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;6;93%
Massena;Fog;40;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;89%
Montgomery;Showers;51;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Showers;46;NW;1;96%
New York;Cloudy;62;W;3;55%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;64;NNW;10;46%
New York Lga;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;39%
Newburgh;Showers;55;Calm;0;71%
Niagara Falls;Rain;51;SSW;2;82%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;48;SW;7;86%
Plattsburgh;Clear;50;W;6;82%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;54;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Rome;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;89%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;63;NW;5;69%
Syracuse;Clear;47;Calm;0;83%
Watertown;Mostly clear;48;SE;5;92%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;40;SW;6;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
White Plains;Cloudy;58;W;3;66%
