NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, November 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;44;W;1;71%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;8;60%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;4;72%
Central Park;Mostly clear;56;W;3;43%
Dansville;Cloudy;46;SE;3;73%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;6;73%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;66%
Elmira;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;82%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;51;WSW;6;58%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;47;W;9;80%
Fulton;Cloudy;48;NW;10;79%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;37;WNW;6;81%
Islip;Mostly clear;48;WSW;2;72%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;5;56%
Jamestown;Cloudy;48;W;7;70%
Massena;Mostly clear;48;SW;9;70%
Montauk;Clear;55;WSW;7;61%
Montgomery;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%
Monticello;Clear;36;WSW;3;88%
New York;Mostly cloudy;56;W;3;43%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;48;SW;12;79%
New York Lga;Cloudy;59;W;12;38%
Newburgh;Clear;50;W;7;57%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;5;72%
Ogdensburg;Clear;46;W;10;70%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;52;SW;8;63%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;3;73%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;40;Calm;0;79%
Rochester;Cloudy;47;NNW;15;76%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;85%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;46;WSW;9;79%
Shirley;Mostly clear;53;WSW;6;58%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;53;W;8;56%
Watertown;Cloudy;47;W;8;79%
Wellsville;Cloudy;48;WSW;7;65%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;50;WSW;8;65%
White Plains;Clear;52;W;6;50%
