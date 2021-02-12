Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;12;NW;3;63%

Binghamton;Clear;9;NNE;7;76%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;14;ENE;3;74%

Central Park;Mostly clear;25;Calm;0;48%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;10;N;3;73%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;14;ENE;4;72%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;22;NNW;15;53%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;10;WSW;3;72%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;24;N;7;54%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;-1;N;6;57%

Fulton;Mostly clear;8;NE;7;50%

Glens Falls;Clear;3;Calm;0;60%

Islip;Partly cloudy;23;NNW;3;66%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;4;ENE;6;87%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;11;ENE;6;73%

Massena;Clear;-1;WNW;6;56%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;26;NNW;15;48%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;12;Calm;0;67%

Monticello;Mostly clear;10;NW;2;73%

New York;Mostly clear;25;Calm;0;48%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;25;NNW;9;50%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;26;NNW;10;48%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;16;WNW;6;67%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;16;NE;4;76%

Ogdensburg;Clear;0;NNW;5;60%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;10;NNE;7;60%

Plattsburgh;Clear;4;WNW;7;49%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;79%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;16;E;10;80%

Rome;Clear;1;Calm;0;68%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-14;Calm;0;82%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;23;NNW;12;48%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;4;Calm;0;73%

Watertown;Mostly clear;-8;ENE;5;74%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;7;Calm;0;87%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;23;NNW;10;52%

White Plains;Clear;19;NNW;6;62%

_____

