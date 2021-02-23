NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;34;WSW;2;90% Binghamton;Cloudy;30;W;13;74% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;9;72% Central Park;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;16;75% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;34;N;3;63% Dunkirk;Clear;32;SW;9;77% East Hampton;Clear;34;W;7;90% Elmira;Partly cloudy;34;WSW;12;61% Farmingdale;Clear;36;WSW;6;75% Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;WSW;13;93% Fulton;Cloudy;34;WSW;12;72% Glens Falls;Flurries;31;S;7;88% Islip;Mostly clear;38;WSW;3;79% Ithaca;Cloudy;33;W;10;69% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;27;SW;14;88% Massena;Cloudy;35;SW;13;81% Montauk;Mostly clear;37;W;12;85% Montgomery;Cloudy;30;SSW;7;92% Monticello;Cloudy;30;WSW;4;88% New York;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;75% New York Jfk;Cloudy;35;WSW;12;84% New York Lga;Mostly clear;39;W;16;66% Newburgh;Cloudy;30;W;12;92% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;32;SW;11;81% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;WSW;8;80% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;32;WSW;8;66% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;SSE;5;85% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;84% Rochester;Cloudy;32;WSW;18;78% Rome;Cloudy;34;W;12;78% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;W;12;88% Shirley;Mostly clear;35;W;8;81% Syracuse;Cloudy;35;WSW;15;69% Watertown;Cloudy;34;WSW;15;85% Wellsville;Cloudy;26;WSW;13;81% Westhampton Beach;Clear;28;WNW;3;100% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;35;W;13;78% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather