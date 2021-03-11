NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, March 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;44;S;4;84% Binghamton;Cloudy;44;SSE;8;67% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;8;37% Central Park;Cloudy;47;N;3;86% Dansville;Cloudy;58;ESE;9;32% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;8;32% East Hampton;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;97% Elmira;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;62% Farmingdale;Cloudy;45;S;3;89% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;15;54% Fulton;Cloudy;51;SE;3;47% Glens Falls;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;79% Islip;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;1;84% Ithaca;Cloudy;49;SSE;14;56% Jamestown;Cloudy;57;E;5;30% Massena;Cloudy;50;S;13;42% Montauk;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;92% Montgomery;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;91% Monticello;Fog;34;NE;2;97% New York;Mostly cloudy;47;N;3;86% New York Jfk;Fog;45;S;9;96% New York Lga;Showers;47;S;6;92% Newburgh;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;8;39% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;48;S;9;49% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;SSW;9;41% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;45;S;7;55% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85% Rochester;Cloudy;58;SSW;14;32% Rome;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;7;60% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;45;SW;10;51% Shirley;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;86% Syracuse;Cloudy;53;SE;8;42% Watertown;Cloudy;54;S;10;41% Wellsville;Cloudy;53;SW;7;33% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Showers;41;Calm;0;92% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather