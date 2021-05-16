NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;59;W;1;56% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;3;38% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;2;66% Central Park;Cloudy;65;N;3;38% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;51;S;5;58% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;SE;3;66% East Hampton;Clear;49;Calm;0;67% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;W;3;68% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;5;53% Fort Drum;Clear;51;SW;6;47% Fulton;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;73% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;79% Islip;Partly cloudy;57;SW;2;60% Ithaca;Cloudy;45;SW;1;89% Jamestown;Cloudy;54;N;5;35% Massena;Partly cloudy;53;SW;7;44% Montauk;Clear;59;W;5;43% Montgomery;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71% Monticello;Cloudy;51;W;2;76% New York;Cloudy;65;N;3;38% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;8;55% New York Lga;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;34% Newburgh;Cloudy;59;W;6;54% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;2;74% Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;70% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;65% Plattsburgh;Clear;49;S;3;65% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;1;56% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;3;66% Rome;Clear;43;SE;3;76% Saranac Lake;Clear;36;Calm;0;75% Shirley;Clear;58;SW;5;53% Syracuse;Clear;53;Calm;0;54% Watertown;Clear;50;SSW;3;47% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;44% Westhampton Beach;Clear;54;Calm;0;61% White Plains;Cloudy;57;WNW;5;61% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather