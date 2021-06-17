NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;55;WNW;1;64% Binghamton;Mostly clear;49;W;5;60% Buffalo;Clear;56;NNE;1;58% Central Park;Partly cloudy;66;N;5;34% Dansville;Clear;49;S;3;79% Dunkirk;Clear;55;SSE;3;61% East Hampton;Clear;47;Calm;0;92% Elmira;Clear;43;WNW;3;85% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;65;N;6;43% Fort Drum;Clear;51;SW;7;85% Fulton;Clear;52;W;6;76% Glens Falls;Clear;51;Calm;0;79% Islip;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;2;57% Ithaca;Clear;46;Calm;0;95% Jamestown;Clear;51;S;5;79% Massena;Clear;52;SW;7;76% Montauk;Clear;64;WNW;5;57% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;68% Monticello;Clear;42;NW;2;88% New York;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;34% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;66;N;12;35% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;8;34% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;51;E;1;77% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;NW;2;60% Ogdensburg;Clear;50;N;3;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;53;SW;6;73% Plattsburgh;Clear;56;N;6;59% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;49;ESE;5;83% Rochester;Clear;50;WSW;7;68% Rome;Mostly clear;47;ENE;3;83% Saranac Lake;Clear;45;SW;6;89% Shirley;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77% Syracuse;Clear;56;WSW;5;59% Watertown;Mostly clear;51;S;7;85% Wellsville;Clear;48;WNW;3;70% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;3;89% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;57;N;6;57% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather