Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;76;NW;1;83%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;73;W;5;87%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;74;WSW;2;79%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;82;N;5;69%

Dansville;Mostly clear;74;SE;8;81%

Dunkirk;Clear;75;SSW;2;81%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;72;SW;10;89%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;5;92%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SW;7;75%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;6;80%

Fulton;Mostly clear;76;SW;3;84%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;74;SSW;6;87%

Islip;Partly cloudy;75;SW;3;85%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;72;SE;9;90%

Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SW;6;87%

Montauk;Mostly clear;73;WSW;10;84%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;76;SSW;3;87%

Monticello;Mostly clear;70;WSW;2;96%

New York;Partly cloudy;82;N;5;69%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;72;SSW;7;83%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;84;SW;9;62%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;79;W;8;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;SW;2;88%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;72;SSW;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;75;SSW;9;75%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;78;SW;9;70%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;71%

Rochester;Mostly clear;75;SW;7;81%

Rome;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;69;SW;7;92%

Shirley;Clear;74;S;8;81%

Syracuse;Fog;77;W;3;81%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;5;84%

Wellsville;Fog;65;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;72;SW;12;87%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;73%

_____

