Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;73;WNW;1;89%

Binghamton;Clear;74;SW;3;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;2;83%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;82;W;3;64%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;73;S;3;87%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;74;SSW;3;85%

East Hampton;Clear;65;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Fog;72;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;85%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;78;WSW;9;65%

Fulton;Cloudy;75;S;3;90%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly clear;75;SSE;1;80%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;3;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;71;N;7;83%

Massena;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;6;78%

Montauk;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%

Montgomery;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Clear;66;NW;1;98%

New York;Partly cloudy;82;W;3;64%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;76;SW;7;87%

New York Lga;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;7;56%

Newburgh;Clear;73;WNW;1;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;3;81%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;75;SSW;7;78%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;73;SW;3;86%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Cloudy;75;SW;3;83%

Rome;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;77;SSW;3;81%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;87%

Watertown;Cloudy;77;SW;6;76%

Wellsville;Cloudy;70;S;3;89%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Mostly clear;73;WNW;3;93%

_____

