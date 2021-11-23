Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;31;WNW;3;78%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;24;WNW;9;74%

Buffalo;Clear;32;W;4;65%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;8;47%

Dansville;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;63%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;34;WNW;9;54%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;13;56%

Elmira;Mostly clear;30;W;8;63%

Farmingdale;Clear;35;NW;6;49%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;26;W;6;68%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;8;88%

Glens Falls;Clear;26;SW;7;88%

Islip;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;4;58%

Ithaca;Cloudy;29;W;8;72%

Jamestown;Snow;28;WNW;8;63%

Massena;Clear;27;W;9;58%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;39;N;15;54%

Montgomery;Clear;29;NW;8;61%

Monticello;Clear;28;WNW;6;79%

New York;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;3;47%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;35;NW;20;47%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;38;NW;18;46%

Newburgh;Clear;28;WNW;9;68%

Niagara Falls;Clear;31;WSW;5;64%

Ogdensburg;Clear;25;Calm;0;73%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;30;W;8;65%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;28;W;3;68%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;78%

Rochester;Flurries;31;W;7;75%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;6;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;23;W;8;77%

Shirley;Mostly clear;37;NNW;12;49%

Syracuse;Flurries;31;W;8;96%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;28;NW;8;68%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;23;W;6;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;36;NNW;17;54%

White Plains;Clear;33;NW;12;49%

_____

