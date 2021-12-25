NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;29;E;1;88% Binghamton;Showers;34;SSE;7;85% Buffalo;Showers;46;S;4;75% Central Park;Cloudy;37;ESE;5;75% Dansville;Cloudy;48;S;15;60% Dunkirk;Showers;48;S;11;71% East Hampton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;97% Elmira;Cloudy;37;ENE;3;88% Farmingdale;Cloudy;35;NNE;7;84% Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;SE;18;86% Fulton;Cloudy;33;N;7;81% Glens Falls;Flurries;26;Calm;0;81% Islip;Cloudy;38;ENE;2;86% Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;15;81% Jamestown;Showers;46;SSW;13;93% Massena;Flurries;22;NE;10;77% Montauk;Cloudy;38;NE;3;92% Montgomery;Ice;29;Calm;0;92% Monticello;Sleet;27;NE;2;94% New York;Cloudy;39;NE;3;78% New York Jfk;Cloudy;35;NE;7;88% New York Lga;Cloudy;36;ESE;7;75% Newburgh;Cloudy;30;N;5;92% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;S;4;87% Ogdensburg;Sleet;27;NE;7;79% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;43;SSW;18;65% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;80% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;85% Rochester;Cloudy;39;S;6;79% Rome;Cloudy;31;E;12;92% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;87% Shirley;Showers;34;Calm;0;88% Syracuse;Ice;32;ENE;6;95% Watertown;Cloudy;33;E;6;84% Wellsville;Cloudy;43;S;9;65% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;93% White Plains;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather