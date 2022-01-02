NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;45;N;3;96% Binghamton;Showers;38;NNW;9;100% Buffalo;Snow;34;NNE;6;80% Central Park;Showers;52;NE;5;96% Dansville;Sleet;36;NNW;12;89% Dunkirk;Snow;37;NNE;7;74% East Hampton;Showers;52;E;8;97% Elmira;Cloudy;37;NNE;5;92% Farmingdale;Showers;53;ENE;6;92% Fort Drum;Snow;25;NNE;9;73% Fulton;Ice;31;N;13;92% Glens Falls;Showers;38;N;6;92% Islip;Showers;51;E;3;90% Ithaca;Cloudy;35;NW;8;100% Jamestown;Cloudy;32;N;12;100% Massena;Snow;26;NW;8;88% Montauk;Showers;52;N;3;96% Montgomery;Showers;48;NW;5;96% Monticello;Showers;47;NNW;2;98% New York;Showers;54;NNW;2;95% New York Jfk;Showers;53;NE;6;100% New York Lga;Showers;50;ENE;8;92% Newburgh;Cloudy;50;N;2;97% Niagara Falls;Snow;34;NNE;7;81% Ogdensburg;Snow;23;N;9;85% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;34;N;6;86% Plattsburgh;Snow;30;N;17;92% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;96% Rochester;Snow;30;NE;14;95% Rome;Showers;36;NW;5;96% Saranac Lake;Snow;32;ENE;8;95% Shirley;Showers;53;Calm;0;92% Syracuse;Cloudy;36;WNW;8;96% Watertown;Snow;26;NNE;15;88% Wellsville;Showers;35;N;6;95% Westhampton Beach;Showers;52;E;9;96% White Plains;Showers;50;ESE;8;100% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather