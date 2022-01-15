Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;2;N;6;62%

Binghamton;Clear;-2;NNW;10;78%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;8;NE;5;66%

Central Park;Clear;18;N;7;59%

Dansville;Cloudy;8;NNW;12;66%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;11;NE;8;52%

East Hampton;Clear;16;N;20;35%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;5;NNE;7;76%

Farmingdale;Clear;18;N;16;45%

Fort Drum;Clear;-9;N;7;65%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;-2;NNE;10;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;0;NE;10;57%

Islip;Clear;18;NNW;8;50%

Ithaca;Clear;-2;NNW;9;78%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;7;ENE;9;78%

Massena;Clear;-9;N;5;52%

Montauk;Mostly clear;19;N;18;43%

Montgomery;Clear;11;NW;10;58%

Monticello;Clear;4;NW;6;67%

New York;Mostly clear;19;WNW;3;50%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;18;NNW;22;59%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;20;N;16;59%

Newburgh;Clear;10;ENE;9;72%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;8;NE;7;61%

Ogdensburg;Clear;-9;N;14;64%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;4;NNE;5;80%

Plattsburgh;Clear;-8;NNW;15;58%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;10;N;12;58%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;6;NNE;13;75%

Rome;Clear;-4;NNW;15;65%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-13;N;5;78%

Shirley;Clear;19;NNW;22;37%

Syracuse;Clear;-2;NW;10;59%

Watertown;Clear;-6;N;12;61%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;1;N;5;79%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;18;NNW;22;37%

White Plains;Clear;12;NNW;17;58%

_____

