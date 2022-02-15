Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;10;WNW;1;71%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;4;W;9;73%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;14;SW;3;64%

Central Park;Mostly clear;18;NW;3;43%

Dansville;Mostly clear;9;S;3;70%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;13;S;6;68%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;16;NW;6;42%

Elmira;Cloudy;4;Calm;0;76%

Farmingdale;Clear;18;NW;5;45%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;0;SSW;7;65%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;7;SSW;3;79%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;2;Calm;0;72%

Islip;Mostly clear;17;WNW;4;45%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;8;W;10;72%

Jamestown;Clear;4;WSW;7;73%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;1;SW;7;56%

Montauk;Mostly clear;18;NW;15;49%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;6;Calm;0;69%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;6;W;3;75%

New York;Clear;20;SSW;3;43%

New York Jfk;Clear;18;NW;18;45%

New York Lga;Clear;20;NW;18;43%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;12;W;7;61%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;14;SW;3;73%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-4;S;6;77%

Penn (Yan);Clear;9;SSW;9;70%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;5;SW;3;52%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;11;Calm;0;61%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;8;SW;7;72%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;2;Calm;0;87%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;-17;NE;3;77%

Shirley;Mostly clear;18;WNW;12;43%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;11;W;6;76%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;0;Calm;0;75%

Wellsville;Clear;6;W;9;63%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;17;NW;9;42%

White Plains;Mostly clear;15;W;13;49%

_____

