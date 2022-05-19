NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;55;W;1;70% Binghamton;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;100% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;51;E;2;79% Central Park;Rain;61;Calm;0;64% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;ENE;2;77% East Hampton;Cloudy;56;SW;4;66% Elmira;Cloudy;52;E;3;92% Farmingdale;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;84% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;7;66% Fulton;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;83% Glens Falls;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;83% Islip;Cloudy;58;SSW;2;63% Ithaca;Showers;50;E;6;100% Jamestown;Showers;48;SSW;6;100% Massena;Clear;41;Calm;0;92% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;66% Montgomery;Showers;53;Calm;0;82% Monticello;Rain;50;WNW;1;93% New York;Rain;63;Calm;0;68% New York Jfk;Showers;58;S;3;86% New York Lga;Showers;63;NNW;3;57% Newburgh;Rain;57;NW;1;78% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;74% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;51;ENE;2;97% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85% Poughkeepsie;Rain;59;S;3;66% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;2;72% Rome;Rain;51;ESE;5;71% Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Showers;57;SSW;5;74% Syracuse;Showers;51;ESE;6;82% Watertown;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;76% Wellsville;Showers;50;S;4;97% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;SW;8;74% White Plains;Rain;57;Calm;0;83% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather