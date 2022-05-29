NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;55;NNW;1;86% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;52;N;6;82% Buffalo;Clear;58;SSW;3;75% Central Park;Clear;65;Calm;0;70% Dansville;Partly cloudy;54;SSE;3;92% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;4;80% East Hampton;Clear;63;WNW;3;83% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Clear;65;NW;6;80% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;6;74% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92% Glens Falls;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Islip;Clear;64;WNW;2;78% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;100% Jamestown;Clear;51;Calm;0;89% Massena;Partly cloudy;56;SW;3;89% Montauk;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;6;93% Montgomery;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;96% Monticello;Mostly clear;50;NW;2;96% New York;Clear;67;Calm;0;65% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;66;NW;9;72% New York Lga;Clear;66;NW;8;69% Newburgh;Clear;54;NNW;1;95% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;58;SSW;3;72% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;55;SSW;5;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;SW;3;96% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Clear;56;S;3;93% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;2;82% Rome;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;89% Saranac Lake;Clear;43;Calm;0;100% Shirley;Mostly clear;63;NW;5;86% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;5;89% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;56;S;3;77% Wellsville;Clear;50;N;1;89% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;5;90% White Plains;Mostly clear;57;NW;6;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather