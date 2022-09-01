NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;63;WNW;1;82% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;6;69% Buffalo;Clear;63;WNW;4;70% Central Park;Clear;72;N;3;49% Dansville;Clear;65;Calm;0;90% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;NW;6;63% East Hampton;Clear;63;WNW;1;88% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;W;8;65% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;67;W;5;58% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;60;W;7;63% Fulton;Clear;61;NW;5;83% Glens Falls;Cloudy;61;SW;6;93% Islip;Partly cloudy;67;W;2;69% Ithaca;Cloudy;66;WNW;9;72% Jamestown;Mostly clear;62;W;7;89% Massena;Showers;55;WNW;3;96% Montauk;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;72% Montgomery;Clear;59;SW;5;80% Monticello;Clear;54;W;3;94% New York;Clear;71;N;3;50% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;75;W;13;44% New York Lga;Clear;76;W;12;38% Newburgh;Clear;62;W;1;75% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;62;WNW;4;66% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;6;87% Penn (Yan);Clear;65;W;4;79% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Clear;61;SE;3;80% Rochester;Clear;62;WNW;3;80% Rome;Clear;57;Calm;0;100% Saranac Lake;Clear;54;WSW;6;100% Shirley;Mostly clear;64;SW;3;62% Syracuse;Clear;65;WSW;8;86% Watertown;Mostly clear;62;W;12;61% Wellsville;Clear;63;W;5;82% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80% White Plains;Clear;69;W;7;54% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather