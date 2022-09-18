NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly clear;62;SSW;1;87% Binghamton;Mostly clear;62;SW;6;77% Buffalo;Mostly clear;69;SSW;3;74% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;5;70% Dansville;Mostly clear;63;ESE;7;86% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;70;S;8;72% East Hampton;Cloudy;67;SW;3;88% Elmira;Clear;59;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;78% Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;61;SSE;8;91% Fulton;Clear;65;S;7;84% Glens Falls;Clear;50;Calm;0;93% Islip;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;3;85% Ithaca;Mostly clear;64;S;7;80% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;65;SW;10;80% Massena;Clear;52;Calm;0;92% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;5;87% Montgomery;Clear;61;Calm;0;93% Monticello;Clear;55;NW;1;95% New York;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;5;75% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;13;72% New York Lga;Cloudy;71;SW;8;62% Newburgh;Mostly clear;64;NNW;1;87% Niagara Falls;Clear;68;SSW;4;85% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;61;S;7;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;64;SSW;3;89% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;92% Poughkeepsie;Clear;61;Calm;0;89% Rochester;Clear;63;SW;2;93% Rome;Partly cloudy;58;SE;5;93% Saranac Lake;Clear;51;SSW;5;96% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;78% Syracuse;Mostly clear;70;SW;8;67% Watertown;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;5;78% Wellsville;Mostly clear;64;SSW;5;87% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;68;SW;6;83% White Plains;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather