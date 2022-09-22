NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;2;78% Binghamton;Cloudy;67;SSW;8;78% Buffalo;Cloudy;66;NW;6;74% Central Park;Mostly clear;72;SW;2;63% Dansville;Thunderstorms;67;Calm;0;90% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;7;81% East Hampton;Clear;69;SSW;5;89% Elmira;Cloudy;65;ENE;3;93% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;3;84% Fort Drum;Thunderstorms;72;W;12;82% Fulton;Thunderstorms;72;SSW;7;75% Glens Falls;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;89% Islip;Mostly clear;73;SSW;4;90% Ithaca;Cloudy;68;S;9;81% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;8;93% Massena;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;8;89% Montauk;Mostly clear;70;SSW;8;87% Montgomery;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92% Monticello;Partly cloudy;58;W;2;94% New York;Mostly clear;71;SSW;8;74% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;70;SSW;14;81% New York Lga;Mostly clear;73;SSW;9;61% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;1;79% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;7;64% Ogdensburg;Showers;70;W;8;82% Penn (Yan);Thunderstorms;70;SW;3;89% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;3;84% Rochester;Partly cloudy;65;WNW;3;83% Rome;Cloudy;72;S;6;70% Saranac Lake;Thunderstorms;66;SW;10;83% Shirley;Mostly clear;72;SSW;8;81% Syracuse;Rain;75;SSW;9;65% Watertown;Cloudy;71;WSW;10;86% Wellsville;Cloudy;71;WSW;6;87% Westhampton Beach;Clear;70;SSW;6;93% White Plains;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;78% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather