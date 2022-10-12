NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;51;NNW;1;85% Binghamton;Clear;52;S;6;68% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;66% Central Park;Clear;60;N;6;57% Dansville;Clear;48;SE;7;76% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;7;60% East Hampton;Clear;54;W;2;94% Elmira;Clear;39;Calm;0;95% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;54;WSW;1;86% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;8;83% Fulton;Clear;53;S;9;73% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;92% Islip;Clear;52;WSW;1;95% Ithaca;Clear;51;SE;8;73% Jamestown;Mostly clear;48;S;6;76% Massena;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92% Montauk;Clear;60;W;5;83% Montgomery;Clear;42;Calm;0;95% Monticello;Clear;37;WNW;2;97% New York;Clear;57;N;6;57% New York Jfk;Clear;59;WSW;8;66% New York Lga;Clear;63;SW;7;47% Newburgh;Mostly clear;48;NNE;1;90% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;55;S;4;75% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;50;S;6;87% Penn (Yan);Clear;51;SW;3;83% Plattsburgh;Clear;38;SSW;3;96% Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;Calm;0;92% Rochester;Clear;48;SSW;2;84% Rome;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Mostly clear;52;WSW;3;89% Syracuse;Mostly clear;58;SW;7;57% Watertown;Mostly clear;55;SSW;3;68% Wellsville;Clear;54;S;5;63% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Clear;54;Calm;0;81% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather