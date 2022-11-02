NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;56;WNW;2;84% Binghamton;Partly cloudy;51;N;8;92% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;2;97% Central Park;Clear;60;W;3;80% Dansville;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92% Dunkirk;Cloudy;55;SW;4;86% East Hampton;Clear;58;WNW;3;96% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;8;96% Farmingdale;Clear;57;NW;1;89% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;50;WSW;5;98% Fulton;Showers;52;Calm;0;93% Glens Falls;Clear;55;NNW;3;71% Islip;Clear;56;NW;1;96% Ithaca;Fog;43;Calm;0;100% Jamestown;Cloudy;52;NW;5;92% Massena;Cloudy;52;SW;9;96% Montauk;Mostly clear;62;WNW;6;86% Montgomery;Clear;57;WSW;7;80% Monticello;Mostly clear;49;WNW;2;92% New York;Clear;61;W;3;77% New York Jfk;Clear;61;NW;9;80% New York Lga;Clear;62;NW;12;74% Newburgh;Fog;51;NNW;1;89% Niagara Falls;Fog;49;WSW;2;93% Ogdensburg;Fog;50;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Clear;49;NW;2;92% Plattsburgh;Clear;41;Calm;0;100% Poughkeepsie;Showers;46;Calm;0;93% Rochester;Fog;48;WSW;2;95% Rome;Cloudy;52;NW;6;92% Saranac Lake;Showers;45;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Clear;56;W;7;89% Syracuse;Cloudy;54;W;9;93% Watertown;Fog;49;S;5;100% Wellsville;Partly cloudy;51;NW;2;95% Westhampton Beach;Clear;55;Calm;0;100% White Plains;Clear;58;NW;8;86% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather