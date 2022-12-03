NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;40;SSE;7;61% Binghamton;Cloudy;36;S;8;61% Buffalo;Cloudy;49;SSW;8;61% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;65% Dansville;Showers;46;SSE;20;38% Dunkirk;Cloudy;51;S;17;55% East Hampton;Cloudy;48;SW;4;84% Elmira;Cloudy;43;S;7;48% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;44;S;2;80% Fort Drum;Showers;38;SSE;23;58% Fulton;Showers;43;SE;8;48% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;10;59% Islip;Cloudy;51;S;4;87% Ithaca;Cloudy;40;SSE;24;52% Jamestown;Cloudy;42;S;18;62% Massena;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;55% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;8;71% Montgomery;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;85% Monticello;Cloudy;32;SE;2;82% New York;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;66% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;46;S;6;79% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;3;62% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;38;ENE;2;78% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;49;SSW;10;59% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;SSW;12;48% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;S;13;49% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;13;54% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;S;5;62% Rochester;Cloudy;46;S;7;52% Rome;Cloudy;40;ESE;12;52% Saranac Lake;Ice;36;SSW;7;56% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;49;S;8;68% Syracuse;Cloudy;45;S;7;39% Watertown;Showers;46;S;8;40% Wellsville;Cloudy;40;S;12;64% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;S;9;68% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;73% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather