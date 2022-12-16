Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Ice;33;NNE;1;94%

Binghamton;Flurries;33;ESE;9;95%

Buffalo;Showers;37;ENE;3;96%

Central Park;Showers;43;ENE;14;85%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Showers;38;SSE;10;88%

East Hampton;Rain;43;E;11;90%

Elmira;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Showers;45;ENE;8;85%

Fort Drum;Snow;32;ENE;14;100%

Fulton;Snow;33;E;7;97%

Glens Falls;Showers;35;NE;7;84%

Islip;Showers;45;ENE;8;96%

Ithaca;Showers;34;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;34;S;8;96%

Massena;Snow;34;NE;16;86%

Montauk;Rain;45;E;12;82%

Montgomery;Flurries;32;NNE;9;95%

Monticello;Snow;32;E;7;98%

New York;Showers;43;ENE;14;86%

New York Jfk;Showers;42;ENE;22;88%

New York Lga;Showers;43;ENE;23;82%

Newburgh;Showers;36;NE;3;94%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;E;4;96%

Ogdensburg;Snow;32;NE;8;100%

Penn (Yan);Flurries;34;NNE;1;99%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;38;ESE;12;67%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;37;NE;8;85%

Rochester;Flurries;33;E;2;96%

Rome;Showers;34;E;12;92%

Saranac Lake;Snow;32;E;8;88%

Shirley;Rain;44;ENE;9;85%

Syracuse;Snow;34;ENE;10;96%

Watertown;Snow;33;NE;14;95%

Wellsville;Flurries;35;SE;4;93%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;ENE;12;92%

White Plains;Showers;40;E;18;89%

_____

