NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;76;48;ESE;4;58%;25%;6
Binghamton;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;ESE;6;66%;6%;7
Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;SE;6;61%;3%;7
Central Park;An afternoon shower;74;61;E;9;62%;42%;7
Dansville;Sunshine and nice;76;55;SE;6;62%;5%;7
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;SE;6;61%;3%;7
East Hampton;Showers;72;61;NE;11;70%;65%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny;76;51;ESE;4;68%;2%;7
Farmingdale;A shower in spots;74;58;ENE;13;65%;45%;3
Fort Drum;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;SSE;5;59%;7%;7
Fulton;Mostly sunny;76;54;ESE;4;60%;8%;7
Glens Falls;Clouds and sunshine;75;47;ENE;4;64%;8%;7
Islip;A stray shower;74;59;NE;9;63%;45%;3
Ithaca;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;ESE;6;68%;4%;6
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;73;55;SE;7;64%;3%;7
Massena;Sunshine and nice;78;53;E;6;60%;7%;6
Montauk;Showers;72;62;NE;11;71%;66%;3
Montgomery;An afternoon shower;75;48;E;7;63%;41%;5
Monticello;Clouds and sunshine;72;48;ENE;7;66%;17%;5
New York;An afternoon shower;74;61;ENE;8;60%;42%;7
New York Jfk;An afternoon shower;76;62;ENE;15;67%;44%;5
New York Lga;An afternoon shower;76;64;ENE;14;56%;46%;5
Newburgh;An afternoon shower;77;53;ENE;7;67%;41%;5
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;76;57;SE;6;63%;3%;7
Ogdensburg;Sunshine and nice;78;54;E;4;63%;7%;6
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, nice;75;58;ESE;5;64%;6%;6
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;75;50;N;5;62%;4%;6
Poughkeepsie;An afternoon shower;78;48;E;7;56%;41%;5
Rochester;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;ESE;6;67%;6%;7
Rome;Nice with some sun;77;52;E;6;64%;13%;5
Saranac Lake;Sun and clouds;72;40;SE;4;61%;7%;4
Shirley;Showers;74;57;NE;7;67%;64%;3
Syracuse;Partly sunny;77;56;ESE;6;62%;27%;6
Watertown;Mostly sunny;78;56;SE;4;58%;7%;7
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;73;52;ESE;5;64%;3%;7
Westhampton Beach;Showers;73;55;ENE;14;69%;64%;3
White Plains;An afternoon shower;74;55;ENE;11;62%;42%;5
_____
