NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy;57;49;N;6;58%;44%;1
Binghamton;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;8;66%;23%;4
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;E;9;63%;10%;4
Central Park;Rain and drizzle;59;53;N;18;71%;87%;1
Dansville;Sunny;66;44;ESE;5;65%;12%;4
Dunkirk;Abundant sunshine;67;46;ESE;8;60%;8%;4
East Hampton;Very windy, rain;57;55;NNE;31;77%;96%;1
Elmira;Episodes of sunshine;65;44;N;4;71%;17%;4
Farmingdale;Rain and drizzle;60;51;NNE;21;75%;89%;1
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;64;42;E;6;64%;16%;4
Fulton;Partly sunny;65;47;ENE;3;59%;17%;4
Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;60;44;NNE;7;62%;33%;3
Islip;Rain and drizzle;58;52;N;14;73%;91%;1
Ithaca;Clouds and sun;63;45;N;5;70%;23%;4
Jamestown;Sunshine;64;43;ESE;5;67%;10%;4
Massena;Partly sunny;60;41;ENE;8;66%;10%;3
Montauk;Windy with rain;59;55;NNE;26;78%;94%;1
Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;58;46;NNE;13;71%;79%;1
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;58;46;NE;8;65%;66%;1
New York;Rain and drizzle;59;53;N;19;67%;87%;1
New York Jfk;Rain and drizzle;61;52;N;25;76%;85%;1
New York Lga;Rain and drizzle;60;54;N;24;68%;87%;1
Newburgh;Rain and drizzle;57;48;N;12;72%;80%;1
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;64;45;E;8;67%;0%;4
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;60;42;NE;6;63%;13%;3
Penn (Yan);Sun and clouds;63;46;NNW;4;70%;16%;4
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;61;43;NNW;6;65%;12%;3
Poughkeepsie;Rain and drizzle;59;46;NNE;12;69%;80%;1
Rochester;Sunny;63;46;SE;8;64%;12%;4
Rome;Clouds and sun;66;47;NE;3;62%;28%;4
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;60;35;ENE;5;59%;16%;4
Shirley;Rain and drizzle;56;52;N;11;75%;96%;1
Syracuse;Clouds and sunshine;65;48;SE;5;60%;20%;4
Watertown;Partly sunny;64;40;ENE;6;66%;15%;4
Wellsville;Sunshine;64;41;E;5;63%;11%;4
Westhampton Beach;Windy with rain;58;53;NNE;28;82%;95%;1
White Plains;Rain and drizzle;58;48;NNE;20;73%;89%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather