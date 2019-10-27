NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Pleasant and warmer;62;50;SE;5;71%;16%;1

Binghamton;Clouds and sun;60;48;SSE;5;73%;9%;3

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;60;46;SE;7;69%;9%;3

Central Park;Episodes of sunshine;66;55;E;7;65%;27%;3

Dansville;Mostly sunny;68;48;SSE;3;64%;7%;3

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;62;45;SSE;5;67%;9%;3

East Hampton;Clouds and sun;60;53;ENE;9;77%;27%;2

Elmira;Clouds and sun;66;45;SSE;2;73%;9%;3

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun, nice;65;52;ENE;7;71%;27%;3

Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;59;47;SE;5;74%;8%;2

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;61;47;ESE;2;69%;7%;2

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;61;45;S;3;79%;14%;1

Islip;Some sun, pleasant;63;53;ENE;9;70%;26%;3

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;62;47;SSE;4;76%;7%;2

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;62;45;SSE;5;70%;7%;3

Massena;Clouds and sun;58;43;SE;6;79%;8%;1

Montauk;Nice with some sun;61;53;ENE;9;75%;27%;1

Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;64;45;SE;4;73%;16%;3

Monticello;Clouds and sun, nice;61;47;ESE;5;75%;27%;3

New York;Clouds and sun;66;55;E;9;65%;26%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;66;52;ENE;9;73%;27%;2

New York Lga;Clouds and sun;67;56;E;10;61%;27%;3

Newburgh;Clouds and sun, nice;64;49;ESE;6;76%;18%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;60;46;SE;7;73%;1%;3

Ogdensburg;Rather cloudy;58;46;S;4;76%;8%;1

Penn (Yan);Low clouds breaking;63;49;SSW;3;72%;7%;3

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;60;45;SSW;4;79%;9%;1

Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;65;47;SE;3;72%;20%;2

Rochester;Mostly sunny;63;49;S;5;69%;9%;3

Rome;Partly sunny;60;47;ESE;3;82%;9%;1

Saranac Lake;Not as cool;57;37;S;4;82%;28%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny, nice;63;51;NE;8;72%;26%;3

Syracuse;Partly sunny;62;49;SE;4;73%;8%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny;59;45;SE;5;75%;8%;1

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;63;47;SSE;5;60%;6%;3

Westhampton Beach;Nice with some sun;62;48;ENE;9;75%;44%;3

White Plains;Clouds and sun, nice;64;48;E;6;72%;27%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather