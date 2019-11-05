NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cooler with sunshine;46;33;SSE;8;47%;9%;3
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;43;32;SW;8;58%;29%;3
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;43;36;NW;12;52%;82%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;53;43;WSW;4;46%;9%;3
Dansville;Partly sunny;47;35;SW;5;55%;53%;3
Dunkirk;Sun and some clouds;47;37;SSW;10;47%;66%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;52;42;WSW;8;47%;11%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny;49;33;SW;7;57%;33%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;53;38;W;7;46%;9%;3
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;41;32;WSW;10;59%;67%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny;43;35;WSW;8;53%;71%;2
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;46;30;SSW;7;51%;67%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny;53;37;WSW;8;43%;3%;3
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;46;34;SW;8;60%;33%;3
Jamestown;Partly sunny;43;34;SW;9;63%;64%;3
Massena;Mostly cloudy;42;31;SW;11;55%;70%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny;52;44;WSW;7;49%;9%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;50;30;SW;6;49%;8%;3
Monticello;Mostly sunny;46;30;WSW;8;50%;15%;3
New York;Mostly sunny;53;43;WSW;7;40%;9%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;54;42;W;10;49%;9%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;53;45;WSW;9;45%;9%;3
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;51;33;SW;8;51%;8%;3
Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;43;35;W;8;55%;82%;2
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;34;SW;6;49%;69%;1
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;46;36;SSW;7;58%;47%;3
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;44;31;SSW;7;49%;68%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;52;32;SW;6;44%;8%;3
Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;44;36;W;8;52%;85%;3
Rome;Partly sunny;43;33;WSW;9;61%;56%;3
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;41;25;SW;9;56%;68%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny;53;35;WSW;8;46%;3%;3
Syracuse;Partly sunny;45;36;WSW;10;53%;59%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny;42;32;W;11;58%;66%;2
Wellsville;Partly sunny;45;35;SW;8;45%;36%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;52;33;W;7;50%;10%;3
White Plains;Mostly sunny;51;34;WSW;8;47%;8%;3
_____
