NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;35;22;NW;9;60%;46%;2
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;31;22;SW;11;71%;56%;2
Buffalo;Becoming cloudy;37;34;SW;10;63%;70%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, cold;39;31;W;19;54%;5%;2
Dansville;Periods of sun;38;31;WSW;6;62%;56%;2
Dunkirk;Rain and snow shower;37;33;SW;8;61%;78%;2
East Hampton;Decreasing clouds;40;33;WNW;15;65%;43%;2
Elmira;Partly sunny;38;26;WSW;7;60%;57%;2
Farmingdale;Decreasing clouds;41;28;WNW;14;57%;10%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;6;67%;27%;2
Fulton;Periods of sun;34;27;SSW;7;63%;56%;2
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;34;17;SSW;6;62%;43%;2
Islip;Decreasing clouds;41;30;WNW;12;56%;12%;2
Ithaca;Some sun;32;24;SW;10;76%;56%;2
Jamestown;Cloudy;35;28;SW;9;76%;57%;1
Massena;Partly sunny;32;22;SW;6;61%;27%;2
Montauk;Decreasing clouds;41;34;WNW;16;68%;43%;1
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;37;21;WSW;10;60%;26%;2
Monticello;Mostly sunny;33;23;WNW;12;63%;43%;2
New York;Mostly sunny, cold;40;32;WNW;19;59%;5%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cold;40;31;WNW;18;61%;6%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cold;40;32;W;19;55%;6%;2
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;38;24;WSW;7;57%;26%;2
Niagara Falls;Turning cloudy;35;32;WSW;14;67%;64%;2
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;4;64%;26%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;35;28;SW;8;62%;56%;2
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;32;20;WSW;8;63%;31%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;39;19;WSW;8;58%;27%;2
Rochester;Periods of sun;35;31;WSW;8;60%;55%;2
Rome;Partly sunny;32;21;NNW;8;75%;56%;2
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;29;14;SW;5;68%;27%;2
Shirley;Partly sunny;41;29;WNW;12;61%;19%;2
Syracuse;Periods of sun;34;26;SW;8;68%;57%;2
Watertown;Periods of sun;32;24;W;5;67%;27%;2
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;28;WSW;9;59%;56%;2
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, windy;40;26;WNW;17;64%;42%;2
White Plains;Turning sunny;39;27;W;15;57%;5%;2
