NY Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A shower in the a.m.;45;36;WNW;8;78%;58%;0

Binghamton;A shower in spots;43;31;W;9;96%;47%;1

Buffalo;A shower or two;51;31;W;13;81%;63%;0

Central Park;Cloudy;52;41;WSW;4;77%;18%;1

Dansville;A shower in places;53;32;W;7;86%;41%;1

Dunkirk;A morning shower;51;32;W;9;84%;55%;0

East Hampton;Cloudy;50;38;W;8;87%;20%;1

Elmira;A stray shower;49;33;W;5;85%;46%;1

Farmingdale;Cloudy;52;40;W;7;82%;19%;1

Fort Drum;Rain/snow showers;45;29;W;12;92%;77%;0

Fulton;Cloudy with a shower;49;30;NW;9;81%;54%;0

Glens Falls;Showers of rain/snow;40;31;SSW;6;97%;73%;0

Islip;Cloudy;52;40;W;8;77%;19%;1

Ithaca;A shower in places;47;32;W;10;91%;41%;1

Jamestown;A morning shower;49;30;W;10;96%;43%;0

Massena;Rain/snow showers;44;30;WSW;10;93%;63%;0

Montauk;Rather cloudy;49;40;W;6;85%;19%;1

Montgomery;Cloudy with a shower;45;33;W;6;94%;44%;0

Monticello;Cloudy with a shower;42;33;WNW;6;90%;55%;1

New York;Cloudy;52;41;WSW;6;70%;18%;1

New York Jfk;Cloudy;51;41;W;9;89%;17%;1

New York Lga;A thick cloud cover;52;42;WSW;9;78%;17%;1

Newburgh;Cloudy with a shower;47;34;W;6;87%;45%;0

Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;50;31;W;11;82%;55%;0

Ogdensburg;Rain/snow showers;44;31;WSW;7;78%;77%;0

Penn (Yan);A shower in spots;51;31;W;10;83%;41%;1

Plattsburgh;Rain/snow showers;44;33;N;7;88%;77%;0

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy with a shower;47;32;WSW;4;87%;44%;0

Rochester;A morning shower;52;31;W;9;77%;41%;1

Rome;A shower or two;45;29;WNW;6;97%;77%;1

Saranac Lake;Rain/snow showers;43;26;W;9;94%;81%;0

Shirley;Cloudy;52;37;WSW;8;80%;18%;1

Syracuse;A shower in spots;50;33;WNW;10;85%;49%;1

Watertown;Rain/snow showers;46;31;W;12;90%;78%;0

Wellsville;A shower in places;47;30;W;8;81%;41%;1

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;53;31;W;7;83%;18%;1

White Plains;Cloudy with a shower;49;37;W;6;86%;42%;0

