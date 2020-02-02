NY Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, mild;45;30;SE;9;62%;22%;2

Binghamton;Clouding up, milder;42;32;ESE;9;71%;27%;2

Buffalo;Partly sunny;41;35;SSE;12;72%;55%;2

Central Park;Not as cool;56;43;ESE;8;50%;8%;3

Dansville;Periods of sun;47;34;SSE;6;68%;56%;2

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;41;35;S;7;66%;55%;2

East Hampton;Plenty of sun;46;38;W;11;72%;5%;3

Elmira;Increasing clouds;49;35;SSE;6;65%;25%;2

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, milder;53;39;S;9;57%;4%;3

Fort Drum;A snow shower;38;27;SSE;10;80%;58%;1

Fulton;Mainly cloudy;41;28;ESE;10;70%;30%;1

Glens Falls;Partial sunshine;43;24;WNW;7;69%;30%;2

Islip;Mostly sunny, milder;51;39;ENE;10;58%;4%;3

Ithaca;Milder;42;31;SE;9;77%;27%;2

Jamestown;Partly sunny;43;36;SSW;7;77%;56%;2

Massena;Mostly cloudy;38;21;SSW;11;79%;41%;1

Montauk;Plenty of sunshine;47;39;WSW;9;72%;4%;3

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, milder;49;30;NNW;8;63%;20%;3

Monticello;Mostly sunny, milder;46;30;W;10;64%;27%;3

New York;Not as cool;56;43;ENE;10;43%;8%;3

New York Jfk;Not as cool;53;40;S;12;63%;5%;3

New York Lga;Not as cool;54;42;SE;11;54%;7%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, milder;50;34;SSW;10;63%;17%;3

Niagara Falls;Variable cloudiness;40;33;ESE;9;72%;58%;2

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;39;24;SSE;6;73%;43%;1

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, milder;45;32;S;8;68%;55%;1

Plattsburgh;A snow shower;40;24;WSW;5;76%;55%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, milder;52;33;N;7;58%;16%;3

Rochester;Milder;43;32;SE;9;73%;56%;1

Rome;A snow shower;40;28;E;11;84%;64%;1

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;34;20;SSW;9;83%;45%;1

Shirley;Mostly sunny, milder;51;38;NW;11;61%;3%;3

Syracuse;Inc. clouds;42;29;ESE;10;70%;33%;1

Watertown;A snow shower;39;25;SE;11;79%;60%;1

Wellsville;Partly sunny, milder;43;36;S;8;58%;55%;2

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, milder;49;34;S;10;64%;3%;3

White Plains;Milder with sunshine;51;37;SE;10;57%;7%;3

