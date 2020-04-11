NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Milder;58;51;SSE;9;47%;78%;3
Binghamton;Milder;55;49;SE;10;54%;85%;3
Buffalo;Milder with a shower;56;52;SE;8;50%;91%;2
Central Park;Partly sunny;63;54;S;7;44%;84%;5
Dansville;A morning shower;61;52;SSE;9;55%;87%;2
Dunkirk;Milder with a shower;60;53;SE;9;61%;91%;2
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;54;51;S;9;52%;82%;4
Elmira;A morning shower;60;50;SE;7;53%;80%;3
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;60;53;SSW;13;53%;83%;7
Fort Drum;Milder;56;47;SE;12;56%;84%;2
Fulton;A morning shower;58;51;ESE;7;51%;87%;2
Glens Falls;Milder;56;45;SE;8;50%;80%;6
Islip;Sun and clouds;57;53;SSW;12;59%;83%;6
Ithaca;Milder;58;50;SE;11;58%;80%;3
Jamestown;Milder with a shower;57;50;SE;10;63%;92%;3
Massena;Milder;54;44;SSE;12;59%;75%;2
Montauk;Clouds and sunshine;55;50;SSW;7;60%;77%;3
Montgomery;Partly sunny;60;50;ENE;8;49%;83%;4
Monticello;Milder;56;47;S;9;59%;85%;3
New York;Clouds and sun;63;54;S;9;45%;84%;5
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;59;52;S;14;61%;83%;6
New York Lga;Clouds and sun;63;52;S;12;46%;83%;5
Newburgh;Partly sunny;62;55;SSE;9;51%;82%;3
Niagara Falls;Milder with a shower;55;50;SE;8;72%;92%;2
Ogdensburg;Milder;52;49;SE;7;67%;83%;2
Penn (Yan);Milder;58;51;SSE;10;53%;86%;2
Plattsburgh;Milder;56;43;S;11;55%;61%;3
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;62;51;SSE;7;46%;82%;4
Rochester;Milder;58;51;SE;7;51%;86%;2
Rome;Milder;58;49;E;8;55%;86%;3
Saranac Lake;Milder;51;40;SSE;10;54%;75%;3
Shirley;Sunny intervals;57;52;S;10;59%;85%;4
Syracuse;Milder;59;50;E;10;53%;85%;2
Watertown;Milder;56;48;SE;10;57%;85%;2
Wellsville;Milder;57;50;SSE;8;58%;87%;3
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;55;50;SSW;10;57%;84%;4
White Plains;Clouds and sun;59;51;S;9;49%;83%;5
_____
