NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;78;50;WNW;10;54%;39%;10

Binghamton;An afternoon shower;71;43;NW;10;58%;49%;6

Buffalo;Cooler with a shower;62;44;NW;11;67%;60%;5

Central Park;A shower in the a.m.;84;56;NW;7;51%;60%;10

Dansville;A shower;72;43;NW;10;59%;62%;5

Dunkirk;Cooler with a shower;64;44;NW;10;64%;58%;5

East Hampton;A brief a.m. shower;69;55;WSW;7;81%;60%;5

Elmira;Not as warm;75;43;NW;10;57%;47%;5

Farmingdale;A shower in the a.m.;83;60;W;9;57%;60%;10

Fort Drum;Cooler;67;39;W;11;65%;86%;4

Fulton;Cooler;68;44;W;10;63%;81%;5

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;78;47;W;9;52%;34%;6

Islip;A shower in the a.m.;79;58;NW;8;59%;60%;10

Ithaca;Not as warm;72;43;NW;10;63%;55%;5

Jamestown;Cooler with a shower;63;40;NW;12;69%;58%;5

Massena;Showers around;70;41;W;12;55%;85%;5

Montauk;A shower in the a.m.;71;54;WSW;6;74%;60%;5

Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;80;50;WNW;9;54%;59%;10

Monticello;Some sun, less humid;75;44;NW;8;57%;25%;10

New York;A shower in the a.m.;84;56;NW;7;47%;59%;10

New York Jfk;A shower in the a.m.;80;58;WNW;10;63%;60%;10

New York Lga;A shower in the a.m.;84;58;NW;10;50%;60%;10

Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;80;50;WNW;7;55%;59%;10

Niagara Falls;Cooler;65;43;NW;14;62%;30%;4

Ogdensburg;Showers around;69;41;WNW;7;65%;85%;4

Penn (Yan);Not as warm;72;45;WNW;9;58%;53%;5

Plattsburgh;A shower or two;74;48;WSW;10;48%;82%;6

Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;82;51;WNW;7;53%;59%;10

Rochester;Not as warm;69;44;WNW;11;60%;65%;5

Rome;Not as warm;72;44;W;10;63%;82%;5

Saranac Lake;Brief p.m. showers;67;35;WSW;11;57%;84%;4

Shirley;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;W;8;61%;60%;9

Syracuse;Not as warm;72;45;W;11;60%;86%;5

Watertown;Cooler;66;38;W;12;68%;79%;4

Wellsville;Not as warm;67;38;NW;10;57%;30%;6

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;76;53;W;9;71%;60%;5

White Plains;A shower in the a.m.;81;54;NW;9;53%;60%;10

