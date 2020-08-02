NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;7;64%;72%;5
Binghamton;Clouds and sun;79;62;SSE;7;66%;72%;6
Buffalo;A t-storm in spots;79;68;E;6;67%;55%;5
Central Park;Partly sunny;88;72;SW;6;57%;74%;9
Dansville;A t-storm in spots;80;65;SSE;4;67%;55%;4
Dunkirk;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SE;6;69%;76%;5
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;73;SW;8;69%;67%;7
Elmira;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SSE;6;63%;76%;5
Farmingdale;Becoming cloudy;90;73;SW;12;56%;67%;9
Fort Drum;Becoming cloudy;79;64;E;8;73%;44%;4
Fulton;Clouds and sun;80;63;E;8;71%;57%;4
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;84;62;NNW;8;60%;77%;7
Islip;Becoming cloudy;88;74;SW;10;62%;67%;9
Ithaca;A t-storm in spots;79;64;SSE;6;72%;74%;4
Jamestown;A t-storm in spots;74;63;ESE;6;81%;76%;6
Massena;Sun and clouds;80;60;NE;10;67%;69%;4
Montauk;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;71;SW;8;70%;66%;7
Montgomery;Partly sunny, humid;86;68;SW;8;62%;75%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;82;65;SW;7;67%;73%;8
New York;Clouds and sunshine;89;71;SW;8;56%;74%;9
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;88;72;SW;13;62%;67%;9
New York Lga;Partly sunny;91;74;SW;11;48%;74%;9
Newburgh;Humid with some sun;88;71;SW;7;63%;75%;9
Niagara Falls;Cloudy and humid;78;66;E;6;73%;41%;3
Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;79;67;NW;5;72%;74%;3
Penn (Yan);A t-storm in spots;80;66;SSE;5;66%;55%;4
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, humid;81;61;NNW;8;66%;44%;7
Poughkeepsie;Variable cloudiness;89;71;SSW;8;55%;75%;9
Rochester;A t-storm in spots;79;65;E;6;71%;64%;4
Rome;Partly sunny;82;64;E;8;68%;75%;4
Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;75;58;ESE;9;72%;55%;6
Shirley;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;SW;10;64%;67%;9
Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;9;64%;82%;4
Watertown;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ENE;9;69%;55%;3
Wellsville;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SSE;6;71%;55%;6
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;86;72;SW;12;64%;67%;9
White Plains;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;SW;9;56%;67%;9
_____
