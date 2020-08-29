NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Some sun, pleasant;72;49;WNW;10;63%;5%;6
Binghamton;A morning shower;68;50;N;13;68%;45%;5
Buffalo;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;SSE;8;61%;27%;4
Central Park;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;N;8;55%;6%;7
Dansville;A morning shower;74;51;WSW;9;61%;43%;4
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;72;55;SSE;7;66%;16%;4
East Hampton;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;NNW;10;57%;7%;7
Elmira;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;NNE;12;62%;28%;4
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;81;61;N;13;52%;6%;7
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;68;49;NW;10;64%;27%;3
Fulton;Some sun, pleasant;71;52;SSE;11;64%;25%;6
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;71;46;WNW;11;59%;3%;5
Islip;Clouds breaking;79;61;NNW;11;52%;5%;6
Ithaca;A morning shower;70;51;N;13;70%;48%;4
Jamestown;Partly sunny;66;52;E;10;76%;31%;3
Massena;Partly sunny;68;44;WNW;12;61%;10%;4
Montauk;Partly sunny;78;62;N;10;60%;6%;7
Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;50;NNW;12;61%;8%;5
Monticello;Some sun;71;48;NW;9;71%;11%;5
New York;Partly sunny;79;63;NNW;9;50%;5%;7
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;81;64;N;17;52%;6%;7
New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;80;67;N;14;48%;6%;7
Newburgh;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;NW;9;64%;8%;5
Niagara Falls;Periods of sun;72;55;SSW;8;63%;6%;4
Ogdensburg;Clouds and sun;68;48;N;7;67%;27%;4
Penn (Yan);Not as warm;72;54;WNW;11;61%;26%;4
Plattsburgh;Mainly cloudy;69;47;WNW;12;57%;27%;3
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;NNE;11;58%;9%;5
Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;WSW;10;65%;27%;5
Rome;Nice with some sun;70;50;NNW;11;64%;27%;6
Saranac Lake;A morning shower;62;38;WNW;10;66%;41%;3
Shirley;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;NNW;10;56%;5%;7
Syracuse;Not as warm;71;54;SW;12;63%;25%;4
Watertown;Rather cloudy;70;47;ENE;10;61%;27%;4
Wellsville;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;E;9;71%;12%;4
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;79;56;N;15;57%;5%;7
White Plains;Partly sunny;76;56;N;13;56%;6%;7
_____
