NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Fog in the morning;72;54;S;10;59%;5%;5
Binghamton;Fog in the morning;72;53;SSW;11;54%;21%;5
Buffalo;Breezy with sunshine;75;58;SW;13;51%;42%;5
Central Park;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;SSW;4;58%;8%;5
Dansville;Areas of morning fog;81;55;SSW;11;46%;27%;5
Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;77;58;SSW;11;50%;27%;5
East Hampton;Sunny and pleasant;71;64;SSW;8;64%;12%;5
Elmira;Fog in the morning;79;52;SSW;9;53%;21%;5
Farmingdale;Brilliant sunshine;73;63;SW;11;62%;8%;5
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;54;SW;15;46%;58%;5
Fulton;Sunshine and warmer;79;58;SSW;9;50%;41%;5
Glens Falls;Sunny and nice;74;50;SSW;10;58%;13%;5
Islip;Sunny and nice;72;64;SSW;9;59%;7%;5
Ithaca;Areas of morning fog;76;53;S;11;52%;26%;5
Jamestown;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;SW;10;62%;27%;5
Massena;Partly sunny, warmer;76;52;WSW;16;50%;64%;5
Montauk;Nice with sunshine;71;66;SSW;8;66%;12%;5
Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SW;9;62%;5%;5
Monticello;Sunny and nice;71;52;SW;7;63%;7%;5
New York;Sunny and nice;75;63;SSW;8;54%;7%;5
New York Jfk;Sunny;73;63;SSW;12;62%;8%;5
New York Lga;Sunny;75;66;SSW;11;53%;8%;5
Newburgh;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;S;7;65%;5%;5
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;57;SW;14;54%;55%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;SSW;13;56%;66%;5
Penn (Yan);Areas of morning fog;79;57;SSW;12;47%;16%;5
Plattsburgh;Sunshine and warmer;76;55;SSW;13;52%;27%;5
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;S;7;57%;6%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SW;9;50%;27%;5
Rome;Sunny and warmer;77;55;SSW;8;51%;27%;5
Saranac Lake;Lots of sun, warmer;73;50;SW;13;46%;59%;5
Shirley;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;SSW;9;63%;7%;5
Syracuse;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;58;SSW;11;45%;27%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;53;SW;13;49%;62%;5
Wellsville;Fog in the morning;75;53;SSW;8;51%;7%;5
Westhampton Beach;Nice with sunshine;71;58;SSW;10;65%;8%;5
White Plains;Sunshine, pleasant;72;58;SSW;8;59%;7%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather