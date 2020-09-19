NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunny;59;33;N;6;49%;0%;5
Binghamton;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;ENE;7;51%;13%;5
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;64;41;ESE;6;44%;0%;5
Central Park;Cool with sunshine;62;48;NNE;9;38%;0%;5
Dansville;Sunny, but cool;63;36;SE;6;50%;0%;5
Dunkirk;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ESE;7;44%;0%;5
East Hampton;Partly sunny;62;50;NE;12;46%;5%;5
Elmira;Plenty of sun;62;31;N;5;53%;13%;5
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;62;49;ENE;12;40%;0%;5
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;SE;5;50%;0%;5
Fulton;Sunny;61;36;ESE;3;53%;0%;5
Glens Falls;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;NNE;6;50%;0%;5
Islip;Partly sunny;62;48;NE;10;41%;1%;5
Ithaca;Plenty of sun;60;34;ESE;5;53%;14%;5
Jamestown;Sunny, but cool;58;37;ESE;5;55%;0%;5
Massena;Mostly sunny;60;33;SE;3;55%;0%;4
Montauk;Sun and some clouds;62;52;NE;12;49%;5%;5
Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;NNE;8;46%;0%;5
Monticello;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;N;6;51%;1%;5
New York;Sunny and cool;62;48;NNE;9;36%;0%;5
New York Jfk;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;NNE;15;39%;0%;5
New York Lga;Sunny, but cool;64;52;NNE;13;34%;0%;5
Newburgh;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;N;8;49%;0%;5
Niagara Falls;Brilliant sunshine;63;42;ESE;7;49%;0%;5
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;62;32;SE;4;56%;0%;4
Penn (Yan);Sunny;60;38;ESE;5;51%;0%;5
Plattsburgh;Sunny and cool;57;34;N;6;55%;0%;4
Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;62;36;NNE;7;42%;0%;5
Rochester;Mostly sunny, cool;61;37;SE;6;51%;1%;5
Rome;Mostly sunny;61;35;NE;4;50%;0%;5
Saranac Lake;Sunny and cool;54;23;ESE;4;51%;0%;5
Shirley;Partly sunny;62;46;NE;9;44%;2%;5
Syracuse;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;E;5;50%;0%;5
Watertown;Mostly sunny;60;35;E;4;51%;0%;5
Wellsville;Sunny, but cool;59;33;ESE;5;51%;0%;5
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;61;42;NE;14;46%;3%;5
White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;61;41;NNE;11;39%;0%;5
