NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A little rain;64;48;N;8;74%;85%;1
Binghamton;Occasional rain;54;49;ENE;7;88%;72%;1
Buffalo;Rather cloudy;53;48;E;6;78%;38%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;70;61;ESE;5;79%;14%;2
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;55;49;ESE;5;75%;66%;1
Dunkirk;Rather cloudy;55;49;ESE;6;79%;36%;1
East Hampton;Some sun;69;59;SSW;6;81%;44%;2
Elmira;Occasional rain;57;48;N;4;78%;68%;1
Farmingdale;Partial sunshine;70;59;SSE;6;79%;44%;2
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;52;40;E;7;78%;71%;1
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;53;44;E;6;81%;76%;1
Glens Falls;Occasional rain;61;44;NNE;6;83%;87%;1
Islip;Some sunshine;70;59;S;7;74%;44%;2
Ithaca;A bit of rain;54;47;E;7;87%;69%;1
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;52;47;ESE;7;86%;44%;1
Massena;A little rain;51;38;ESE;6;76%;83%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;3;84%;44%;2
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;52;NE;5;81%;44%;1
Monticello;Spotty showers;63;51;ESE;5;78%;82%;1
New York;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;5;70%;14%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;70;60;SSE;7;79%;44%;2
New York Lga;Periods of sun;71;61;ESE;9;72%;44%;1
Newburgh;Rather cloudy;69;54;NNE;6;75%;44%;1
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;52;45;E;7;77%;82%;1
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NE;5;81%;70%;1
Penn (Yan);A bit of rain;53;47;ENE;6;80%;84%;1
Plattsburgh;A little rain;56;40;NW;6;79%;84%;1
Poughkeepsie;An afternoon shower;69;53;N;4;76%;56%;1
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;52;45;E;6;83%;73%;1
Rome;A little rain;56;47;ENE;6;82%;89%;1
Saranac Lake;A little rain;51;37;ENE;5;83%;85%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;71;58;S;6;78%;44%;2
Syracuse;A little rain;55;46;ESE;6;78%;87%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;52;41;ENE;6;77%;71%;1
Wellsville;A bit of rain;53;48;ESE;5;82%;67%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partial sunshine;70;55;S;5;85%;44%;2
White Plains;Clouds and sun;68;57;E;5;79%;44%;1
_____
