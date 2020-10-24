NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;49;39;E;6;56%;65%;3
Binghamton;Periods of sun;49;40;ESE;6;58%;65%;3
Buffalo;Variable cloudiness;51;41;E;9;57%;57%;3
Central Park;Partly sunny, cooler;52;50;ENE;6;60%;69%;2
Dansville;More clouds than sun;52;40;ESE;6;57%;64%;3
Dunkirk;Variable cloudiness;53;43;ESE;8;59%;55%;3
East Hampton;Cooler;55;51;ENE;9;65%;44%;2
Elmira;More clouds than sun;54;39;E;4;57%;65%;3
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, cooler;53;50;ENE;9;61%;44%;2
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;46;35;E;8;53%;58%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny;49;36;E;4;57%;59%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;49;33;NNE;6;54%;53%;3
Islip;Cooler;54;51;ENE;9;61%;44%;2
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;51;39;ESE;5;59%;68%;3
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;50;40;SE;7;64%;58%;2
Massena;Sunny intervals;45;32;E;5;54%;58%;3
Montauk;Cooler;54;49;E;7;64%;44%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, cooler;51;41;NE;6;61%;63%;3
Monticello;Partly sunny;50;39;E;5;61%;60%;3
New York;Cooler;52;51;NE;8;65%;69%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, cooler;54;50;ENE;10;62%;70%;2
New York Lga;Cooler;53;51;ENE;10;57%;68%;2
Newburgh;Cooler;53;44;NE;7;63%;52%;3
Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;50;39;E;10;59%;44%;2
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;46;34;ENE;5;58%;59%;3
Penn (Yan);More clouds than sun;49;38;ENE;5;58%;72%;3
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, chilly;44;32;ENE;6;58%;57%;3
Poughkeepsie;Cooler;53;42;NE;5;57%;39%;3
Rochester;More clouds than sun;48;39;E;8;55%;58%;3
Rome;Clouds and sun;52;37;E;4;53%;68%;3
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;43;26;E;4;60%;79%;3
Shirley;Cooler with some sun;55;50;ENE;8;62%;44%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;51;38;E;5;54%;65%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny;47;32;ENE;7;54%;57%;3
Wellsville;Variable clouds;50;40;SE;6;55%;58%;3
Westhampton Beach;Cooler;52;49;E;8;68%;44%;2
White Plains;Cooler;50;46;E;7;61%;66%;2
_____
