NY Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rain and snow shower;37;27;ESE;4;83%;53%;1

Binghamton;A little a.m. snow;35;27;NE;6;87%;61%;1

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;40;33;SE;6;81%;44%;1

Central Park;Mild with some sun;47;36;N;7;60%;12%;2

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SE;3;78%;33%;1

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SSE;5;77%;44%;1

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;45;32;NNW;4;70%;11%;1

Elmira;A little a.m. snow;41;29;N;2;80%;56%;1

Farmingdale;Partial sunshine;45;33;N;4;69%;7%;2

Fort Drum;A snow shower;35;27;ESE;4;89%;76%;1

Fulton;Rain and snow shower;38;30;ENE;3;86%;50%;1

Glens Falls;A bit of snow;34;24;N;2;88%;73%;1

Islip;Partial sunshine;45;33;N;5;64%;8%;2

Ithaca;A morning flurry;37;28;ESE;4;92%;43%;1

Jamestown;Rather cloudy;37;31;ESE;6;86%;44%;1

Massena;Some sun returning;35;25;SW;3;87%;25%;1

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;45;36;NNW;3;76%;10%;1

Montgomery;Rather cloudy;41;24;N;3;80%;31%;1

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;38;25;ENE;5;84%;34%;1

New York;Mild with some sun;47;36;N;9;56%;11%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;45;34;N;6;69%;8%;2

New York Lga;Mild with some sun;47;37;N;9;59%;10%;2

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;40;25;NNE;5;78%;31%;1

Niagara Falls;Mainly cloudy;41;32;ESE;6;76%;25%;1

Ogdensburg;Clouds breaking;36;25;E;3;82%;26%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;31;E;4;80%;29%;1

Plattsburgh;A morning flurry;34;25;NW;3;86%;42%;1

Poughkeepsie;Rather cloudy;41;26;NNE;2;76%;31%;1

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;39;33;SE;5;78%;34%;1

Rome;A morning flurry;36;30;ENE;3;88%;44%;1

Saranac Lake;A morning flurry;31;20;NE;2;97%;44%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;45;30;NNW;4;66%;8%;1

Syracuse;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;SW;5;83%;58%;1

Watertown;A snow shower;37;27;ENE;3;90%;66%;1

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;30;SE;5;76%;32%;1

Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;45;30;NNW;3;76%;8%;1

White Plains;Periods of sun;42;29;N;5;70%;15%;1

