NY Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Decreasing clouds;28;7;NNW;7;51%;10%;1

Binghamton;Cloudy;22;5;N;8;69%;22%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy;25;14;NE;6;68%;72%;1

Central Park;A morning flurry;34;21;N;7;56%;66%;1

Dansville;Cloudy;26;9;NE;5;67%;77%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy;26;16;ENE;6;62%;59%;1

East Hampton;Cloudy;31;21;N;7;62%;27%;1

Elmira;Cloudy;27;8;NNE;5;60%;42%;1

Farmingdale;A morning flurry;34;19;N;6;58%;65%;1

Fort Drum;Variable cloudiness;18;-4;NNE;7;65%;12%;1

Fulton;Inc. clouds;23;5;NE;6;66%;30%;1

Glens Falls;Some sun returning;25;-1;NNW;6;57%;16%;2

Islip;Decreasing clouds;33;20;N;7;62%;56%;1

Ithaca;A thick cloud cover;24;4;NE;8;72%;22%;1

Jamestown;A thick cloud cover;22;10;ENE;7;71%;50%;1

Massena;Partly sunny;17;-7;NW;8;59%;12%;3

Montauk;Cloudy;33;20;N;6;57%;27%;1

Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;32;10;N;5;61%;5%;2

Monticello;Decreasing clouds;30;9;NNW;6;53%;12%;2

New York;A morning flurry;34;21;N;9;51%;66%;1

New York Jfk;Cold, an a.m. flurry;34;20;N;9;56%;66%;1

New York Lga;A morning flurry;35;22;N;11;56%;66%;1

Newburgh;Decreasing clouds;33;12;N;6;60%;5%;2

Niagara Falls;Low clouds;24;17;N;7;62%;58%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;24;-8;N;6;56%;12%;3

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;24;8;NNE;6;66%;26%;1

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;21;-3;NW;7;58%;25%;2

Poughkeepsie;Decreasing clouds;32;10;NNE;4;57%;5%;2

Rochester;Cloudy;23;12;NE;7;69%;64%;1

Rome;Inc. clouds;24;3;NNE;6;62%;13%;1

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;14;-15;WNW;5;69%;21%;2

Shirley;Clearing and cold;32;19;N;7;62%;27%;1

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;25;5;NNE;7;63%;28%;1

Watertown;More clouds than sun;20;-6;NE;7;64%;13%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy;22;12;NE;6;60%;54%;1

Westhampton Beach;Decreasing clouds;32;17;N;7;62%;27%;1

White Plains;Decreasing clouds;33;15;N;7;56%;14%;2

