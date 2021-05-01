NY Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A shower or two;68;49;WNW;8;63%;86%;2 Binghamton;Spotty showers;64;53;ESE;9;67%;86%;2 Buffalo;Spotty showers;60;55;SSE;10;87%;85%;3 Central Park;Warmer with a shower;78;59;SW;6;38%;47%;5 Dansville;Spotty showers;70;55;S;8;62%;83%;2 Dunkirk;Milder with a shower;69;58;SSW;10;67%;81%;2 East Hampton;A shower or two;64;51;SW;9;62%;82%;4 Elmira;Spotty showers;71;55;ESE;8;62%;84%;2 Farmingdale;Warmer with a shower;73;57;SW;11;46%;48%;5 Fort Drum;Warmer with some sun;60;47;SE;8;66%;75%;4 Fulton;Spotty showers;61;50;E;8;71%;91%;2 Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;65;46;NW;8;59%;72%;3 Islip;Warmer with a shower;72;55;N;11;52%;49%;5 Ithaca;Spotty showers;65;52;SE;7;65%;83%;2 Jamestown;Warmer with a shower;69;57;SW;13;64%;82%;2 Massena;Partly sunny, warmer;62;43;NW;10;52%;42%;5 Montauk;A shower or two;62;51;W;9;63%;82%;5 Montgomery;Warmer with a shower;74;51;W;9;50%;56%;4 Monticello;Spotty showers;71;50;WNW;8;58%;69%;3 New York;A shower in spots;80;58;WNW;11;41%;47%;5 New York Jfk;Warmer with a shower;72;57;SW;13;47%;47%;5 New York Lga;Warmer with a shower;79;59;SW;12;37%;47%;5 Newburgh;Warmer with a shower;78;53;NNW;8;48%;57%;4 Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;60;51;SSW;7;81%;79%;3 Ogdensburg;Sunny intervals;58;43;NE;6;74%;65%;4 Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;66;53;S;8;64%;83%;2 Plattsburgh;Warmer with some sun;62;43;WNW;6;55%;44%;4 Poughkeepsie;A shower or two;75;53;SSW;7;48%;83%;4 Rochester;Spotty showers;63;49;SSE;8;75%;91%;2 Rome;Warmer with a shower;62;50;ESE;8;68%;87%;2 Saranac Lake;Warmer with some sun;57;39;N;8;67%;69%;5 Shirley;A shower or two;71;54;E;11;53%;64%;5 Syracuse;Spotty showers;65;53;E;8;65%;90%;2 Watertown;Partly sunny, warmer;59;48;E;7;67%;75%;4 Wellsville;Spotty showers;69;56;SSW;10;62%;83%;2 Westhampton Beach;A shower or two;66;51;WSW;12;54%;64%;4 White Plains;Warmer with a shower;75;55;W;10;43%;53%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather