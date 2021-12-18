NY Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Windy;32;15;NW;19;59%;4%;1

Binghamton;Breezy and colder;28;19;NNW;15;74%;12%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy;31;24;SSE;7;71%;9%;1

Central Park;Breezy;41;27;N;17;53%;2%;2

Dansville;Colder with flurries;31;18;SW;15;71%;49%;0

Dunkirk;Cloudy;32;26;S;6;68%;25%;1

East Hampton;Windy;42;27;NNW;19;61%;25%;2

Elmira;Breezy and colder;34;16;WNW;14;64%;16%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy;43;25;N;14;51%;25%;2

Fort Drum;Cloudy and breezy;25;10;E;15;74%;7%;1

Fulton;Breezy with flurries;29;17;ESE;15;74%;49%;0

Glens Falls;Windy;30;7;NNW;18;71%;8%;1

Islip;Winds subsiding;43;25;NNW;17;46%;25%;2

Ithaca;Colder with flurries;28;19;NNW;15;79%;49%;1

Jamestown;Cloudy and colder;28;21;S;8;79%;8%;1

Massena;Breezy with flurries;24;8;N;14;68%;49%;1

Montauk;A little a.m. rain;44;27;N;20;68%;55%;2

Montgomery;Windy;37;17;NNW;17;57%;1%;2

Monticello;Windy;31;16;NW;19;65%;4%;2

New York;Breezy;41;27;NNW;17;48%;2%;2

New York Jfk;Breezy;42;25;N;18;51%;25%;2

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;42;30;N;16;48%;2%;2

Newburgh;Windy;38;20;N;17;57%;1%;2

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;31;22;SW;7;68%;4%;1

Ogdensburg;Breezy with flurries;27;9;WSW;15;66%;49%;1

Penn (Yan);Breezy and colder;30;20;W;15;71%;25%;0

Plattsburgh;Windy with flurries;27;10;NW;20;67%;49%;1

Poughkeepsie;Windy;39;18;N;18;58%;2%;2

Rochester;Breezy;29;20;WSW;15;71%;25%;1

Rome;Cloudy and breezy;29;10;NNE;14;76%;9%;0

Saranac Lake;Windy with flurries;21;1;NW;19;83%;49%;1

Shirley;Winds subsiding;41;22;NNW;17;57%;25%;2

Syracuse;Breezy with flurries;31;20;ENE;14;75%;49%;0

Watertown;Cloudy and breezy;27;13;ENE;14;70%;7%;0

Wellsville;Breezy and colder;27;18;WNW;16;72%;12%;1

Westhampton Beach;Windy;40;18;N;18;67%;25%;2

White Plains;Windy;39;22;N;21;53%;2%;2

