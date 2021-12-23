Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Not as cold;38;28;SE;4;64%;63%;1

Binghamton;Mainly cloudy;38;33;SSE;4;75%;84%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy and milder;44;41;S;6;77%;84%;1

Central Park;Milder;45;40;SE;3;54%;85%;2

Dansville;Cloudy and milder;47;38;S;3;72%;84%;1

Dunkirk;A little p.m. rain;45;44;S;6;74%;93%;1

East Hampton;A shower in the a.m.;41;34;SW;6;69%;84%;1

Elmira;Milder;46;36;SSE;2;71%;85%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, milder;44;36;SE;5;58%;86%;2

Fort Drum;Not as cold;34;28;SE;5;77%;50%;1

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;33;SE;3;78%;82%;1

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;22;NNE;2;77%;76%;1

Islip;Partly sunny;44;35;SSE;7;57%;87%;2

Ithaca;Milder;40;34;SSE;5;77%;83%;1

Jamestown;A bit of p.m. rain;42;39;S;7;84%;93%;1

Massena;Decreasing clouds;25;15;ENE;7;73%;75%;2

Montauk;A shower in the a.m.;40;36;SE;5;75%;83%;1

Montgomery;Milder;40;29;N;2;67%;64%;2

Monticello;Inc. clouds;39;29;SE;4;69%;63%;1

New York;Milder;45;41;S;6;50%;85%;2

New York Jfk;Not as cold;45;39;SE;8;57%;85%;2

New York Lga;Inc. clouds;45;41;SE;7;52%;85%;2

Newburgh;Milder;42;31;SE;5;63%;67%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;40;39;S;5;77%;88%;1

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NE;5;79%;69%;1

Penn (Yan);Milder;43;35;S;4;71%;83%;1

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;26;17;NW;3;73%;72%;1

Poughkeepsie;Milder;41;30;SE;2;66%;69%;1

Rochester;Cloudy and milder;40;35;SSE;4;83%;84%;1

Rome;Variable cloudiness;36;30;E;5;82%;61%;1

Saranac Lake;Not as cold;29;16;ESE;2;81%;75%;1

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;43;32;S;5;65%;89%;2

Syracuse;Milder;40;33;E;5;79%;83%;1

Watertown;Not as cold;37;28;E;4;75%;86%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy and milder;42;38;S;6;72%;84%;1

Westhampton Beach;A shower in the a.m.;41;29;SE;5;76%;93%;2

White Plains;Not as cold;42;35;ESE;5;60%;86%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather