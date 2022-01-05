NY Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;36;26;S;9;48%;78%;1

Binghamton;Inc. clouds;30;17;SW;10;54%;87%;1

Buffalo;Snow showers, colder;29;22;W;15;64%;100%;1

Central Park;Increasing clouds;40;30;NW;7;43%;75%;2

Dansville;Cloudy and colder;32;21;SW;8;55%;85%;1

Dunkirk;Snow showers, colder;29;25;SW;12;63%;99%;0

East Hampton;Mainly cloudy;41;32;NW;10;48%;58%;2

Elmira;Inc. clouds;34;21;SW;8;49%;86%;1

Farmingdale;Increasing clouds;39;31;NW;10;44%;58%;2

Fort Drum;Snow showers, colder;28;15;N;11;75%;99%;0

Fulton;Cloudy and colder;31;21;NW;11;69%;94%;1

Glens Falls;Mainly cloudy;33;22;SW;8;57%;85%;1

Islip;Clouding up;40;31;NNW;10;40%;58%;2

Ithaca;Inc. clouds;31;19;SW;10;57%;85%;1

Jamestown;Snow showers, colder;24;17;WSW;12;68%;97%;1

Massena;Colder with flurries;30;13;WNW;12;69%;84%;0

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;41;34;N;11;56%;62%;2

Montgomery;Turning cloudy;36;24;WSW;8;50%;80%;2

Monticello;Clouds and sun;31;24;W;8;57%;80%;2

New York;Turning out cloudy;40;30;NW;10;39%;75%;2

New York Jfk;Breezy in the a.m.;39;30;NW;14;48%;75%;2

New York Lga;Breezy in the a.m.;41;32;NW;12;44%;75%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny;37;28;W;9;51%;80%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy and colder;30;21;W;13;69%;96%;0

Ogdensburg;Cloudy with flurries;31;17;N;8;70%;93%;0

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;32;21;SW;10;55%;84%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy with flurries;33;17;N;7;62%;90%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;38;27;N;7;49%;80%;2

Rochester;Colder;29;21;WSW;10;69%;96%;1

Rome;Colder;32;20;WSW;10;69%;95%;1

Saranac Lake;Colder with flurries;25;10;SW;9;83%;90%;0

Shirley;Increasing clouds;40;28;NNW;8;44%;49%;2

Syracuse;Colder;33;24;W;12;64%;62%;1

Watertown;Snow showers, colder;32;18;N;13;71%;100%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy and colder;27;18;WSW;10;60%;83%;1

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;41;26;N;11;52%;75%;2

White Plains;Turning cloudy;39;28;WNW;10;48%;75%;2

