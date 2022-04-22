NY Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;60;42;NE;5;40%;66%;7

Binghamton;A stray shower;53;45;SE;6;62%;55%;4

Buffalo;A couple of showers;59;53;E;7;62%;85%;2

Central Park;Partly sunny;60;51;SE;3;37%;28%;8

Dansville;A couple of showers;62;52;SE;8;57%;85%;2

Dunkirk;A little a.m. rain;67;56;SSE;7;57%;77%;2

East Hampton;Partly sunny;55;47;W;6;47%;48%;8

Elmira;A shower in spots;58;46;SE;4;62%;46%;4

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;58;49;S;7;43%;41%;8

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;55;42;ESE;7;50%;55%;5

Fulton;Clouds and sun;55;46;ESE;5;57%;44%;5

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;56;37;N;4;42%;73%;7

Islip;Partly sunny;57;49;SW;7;44%;41%;8

Ithaca;A shower in spots;57;47;SE;7;59%;46%;4

Jamestown;A little a.m. rain;64;54;S;9;74%;77%;2

Massena;Partial sunshine;52;36;E;7;43%;85%;7

Montauk;Partly sunny;56;45;WSW;5;51%;40%;8

Montgomery;Clouds and sun;58;46;S;4;52%;30%;7

Monticello;Partly sunny;56;44;SSW;4;50%;30%;7

New York;Partly sunny;60;51;S;6;39%;28%;8

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;57;48;SSE;9;46%;27%;8

New York Lga;Sun and some clouds;58;50;SSE;8;39%;28%;8

Newburgh;Partly sunny;61;48;WSW;6;46%;41%;7

Niagara Falls;A shower in the a.m.;56;44;ENE;7;65%;61%;2

Ogdensburg;Brief p.m. showers;51;37;E;5;47%;96%;4

Penn (Yan);A shower or two;57;48;SSE;6;58%;84%;2

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;35;N;6;41%;71%;5

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;61;46;S;3;48%;49%;8

Rochester;A couple of showers;55;49;E;8;61%;85%;2

Rome;Clouds;58;44;E;5;54%;55%;3

Saranac Lake;A p.m. shower or two;51;31;E;3;43%;94%;4

Shirley;Partly sunny;58;48;WSW;7;44%;61%;8

Syracuse;Becoming cloudy;57;46;E;6;54%;44%;5

Watertown;Clouds and sun;54;43;ENE;7;54%;55%;4

Wellsville;Cloudy with a shower;61;54;SSE;7;58%;63%;2

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;56;42;WSW;7;47%;57%;8

White Plains;Partly sunny;58;47;SSW;7;41%;66%;8

